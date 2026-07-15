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Trial begins for Tyler Moldovan shooting suspect; teens accused of killing family | Nightly Roundup

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Nightly Roundup
Published July 15, 2026 6:52 PM MST
Published July 15, 2026 6:52 PM MST
article

PHOENIX - Dramatic moments in a Phoenix courtroom as trial begins for Tyler Moldovan shooting suspect; Arizona police chief vows to prosecute own nephew over gun incident; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, July 15, 2026.

1. Suspect in gun incident has family ties with police chief

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Arizona police chief vows to prosecute his own nephew 'to the fullest extent of the law' after gun 'incident'
article

Arizona police chief vows to prosecute his own nephew 'to the fullest extent of the law' after gun 'incident'

An 18-year-old arrested after a gun incident east of Phoenix is the nephew of the local police chief—but his uncle says the teen will still be "prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

2. Trial begins for man accused of shooting Phoenix police officer

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Tyler Moldovan case: Trial starts for man accused of shooting Phoenix police officer
article

Tyler Moldovan case: Trial starts for man accused of shooting Phoenix police officer

The trial of Essa Williams gets underway five years after Phoenix Police Officer Tyler Moldovan was shot eight times. Williams faces multiple charges, including attempted first-degree murder.

3. Sad update in search for missing man

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Missing man found dead after leaving West Phoenix group home
article

Missing man found dead after leaving West Phoenix group home

A 55-year-old man was found dead hours after walking away from a West Phoenix group home.

4. Teens accused of murdering family

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Teens charged in murder of Illinois family
article

Teens charged in murder of Illinois family

A 16-year-old boy and 15-year-old girl were charged in the killings of five members of an Illinois family in East St. Louis during the weekend, according to police.

5. Soccer fans witness England's World Cup defeat at Phoenix pub

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World Cup: Phoenix soccer fans react to England's semi-final loss against Argentina
article

World Cup: Phoenix soccer fans react to England's semi-final loss against Argentina

Local fans at a Phoenix pub share their reactions after Argentina eliminated England from the World Cup to secure a spot in the final.

A look at your weather for tomorrow 

Flash flood threat rises across Arizona ahead of severe storms
Flash flood threat rises across Arizona ahead of severe storms

Flash flood threat rises across Arizona ahead of severe storms

Storms and rising humidity are heading to Phoenix, along with high winds, blowing dust, and flash flooding. FOX 10's Erica Horvatin has more on the excessive rain in Arizona over the next three days.

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