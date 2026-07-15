Trial begins for Tyler Moldovan shooting suspect; teens accused of killing family | Nightly Roundup

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Dramatic moments in a Phoenix courtroom as trial begins for Tyler Moldovan shooting suspect; Arizona police chief vows to prosecute own nephew over gun incident; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, July 15, 2026.

1. Suspect in gun incident has family ties with police chief

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2. Trial begins for man accused of shooting Phoenix police officer

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3. Sad update in search for missing man

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4. Teens accused of murdering family

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5. Soccer fans witness England's World Cup defeat at Phoenix pub

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