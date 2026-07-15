Trial begins for Tyler Moldovan shooting suspect; teens accused of killing family | Nightly Roundup

Flood Watch
from THU 2:00 PM MST until FRI 5:00 AM MST, Rio Verde/Salt River, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, New River Mesa, West Pinal County, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Mazatzal Mountains, North Phoenix/Glendale, Cave Creek/New River, Tonopah Desert, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Buckeye/Avondale, Gila Bend, Tonto Basin, Dripping Springs, Northwest Valley, Northwest Pinal County, Deer Valley, San Carlos, Central Phoenix, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County, Aguila Valley, East Valley, Superior, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales