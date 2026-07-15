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World Cup: Phoenix soccer fans react to England's semi-final loss against Argentina

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
FIFA World Cup
Published July 15, 2026 6:21 PM MST
Published July 15, 2026 6:21 PM MST
World Cup: Phoenix fans react to England's defeat
World Cup: Phoenix fans react to England's defeat

World Cup: Phoenix fans react to England's defeat

Local fans at a Phoenix pub share their reactions after Argentina eliminates England from the World Cup to secure a spot in the championship match.

The Brief

    • Spain and Argentina have advanced to the World Cup finals after Argentina defeated England.
    • The George and Dragon English Pub in Central Phoenix became a gathering place for local fans watching the heavyweight match.
    • The World Cup final match is scheduled to kick off at noon on Sunday. It will be broadcast on FOX 10.

PHOENIX - The finals are set for the World Cup, with Spain taking on Argentina on Sunday, July 19, after the latter defeated England in a semi-final match.

Local perspective:

July 15 was an exciting day for soccer fans, with England facing off against Argentina and soccer‘s best player, Lionel Messi.

The George and Dragon English Pub was the center of the soccer universe today in Phoenix, with an all-England atmosphere inside.

From the opening whistle, the pub was pumping with fans on their feet, shoulder to shoulder and pint to pint, cheering for an English victory.

"This is the only game in town to be honest with you," said England fan Billy. "I mean rivalry today is the biggest match of our of my lifetime I know."

World Cup soccer is such a kick that it is picking up new fans along the way, like Ashley, who is learning the game and leaning in on the experience.

"I came for the last game, England versus Mexico, and there were so many people from England, and it’s so much more lively. Like they’re fine," said soccer fan Ashley. "They’re yelling or screaming singing. It’s really nice like it’s more culture. I guess you’re not getting to see people from different places."

Dig deeper:

Fans perched high in their seats, gasping at every shot and save. When England scored first, the pub erupted in cheers, but English fans suddenly held their breaths.

It was a 1-0 lead with the defending champs on the attack, and in the blink of an eye, Argentina scored two goals.

Just like that, dreams were dashed and the match was over.

"I was cheering for England. Pretty disappointing. It was a good game," said England fan Evan. "We were winning in the beginning, you know, but kind of a letdown, but it was still fun."

"It was lovely. I mean my dad was from Blackpool, England," said England fan Charles. "I lived in England every summer till I was 16, so they last played great, and I was really proud of them and, you know, we just didn’t make it, but you know, kudos to Argentina, but come on England."

What's next:

Kickoff for the World Cup final match between Argentina and Spain is noon Sunday. You can catch the game on FOX 10.

The Source: Information in this report was gathered from interviewees Billy, Ashley, Evan, and Charles.

FIFA World CupPhoenixNews