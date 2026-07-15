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Chandler kindergarteners celebrate first day of school

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Education
Published July 15, 2026 6:58 PM MST
Published July 15, 2026 6:58 PM MST
Auxier Elementary students return to class
Auxier Elementary students return to class

Auxier Elementary students return to class

Kindergarteners and staff members at Auxier Elementary School kicked off the school year with drawing and hands-on activities, while Chandler police urged drivers to remain alert. FOX 10's Danielle Miller has the story.

The Brief

    • Auxier Elementary School staff and students celebrated a high-energy return to the classroom for the start of the new school year.
    • Kindergarten students adapted quickly to their first day by engaging in classroom activities like drawing and modeling with play dough.
    • The Chandler Police Department issued critical back-to-school safety reminders, warning drivers to keep bike lanes clear and stop for school buses.

What they're saying:

CHANDLER, Ariz. - Wednesday was a very exciting day for the staff and students here at Auxier Elementary School. Principal Krista Yubeta is happy to have the kids back in the classroom. The first day can be scary for first-time students, but for these kindergartners, they're already having fun.

"It is so much fun and exciting fun and excitement, so fun because in the building it's so empty and the kids and once they come here it's just excitement and that's really why we do what we do and why we're here, so when they come, it is fantastic," Yubeta said.

One student working on a classroom activity shared, "I'm trying to make a big balloon, but I can't. Are you excited for kindergarten? Yes!"

When asked what they were most looking forward to, the student added, "What are you most excited about kindergarten? Drawing. What are you making with the Plato? A burrito."

And as the students make their way back to the classroom, the Chandler Police Department has a few safety reminders.

"One of the biggest things we see people forgetting about, is not blocking the bike lanes open for students and other travelers on the roadway using the bike lane," Sgt. Jason Alnas of the Chandler Police Department said. "Another thing we see, problems with the flashing stop sign was indicated. Make sure when those buses are stopped, and their signs are out. You stopped for those school buses. Please pay attention to traffic control devices in school zones and school. Near the crosswalk it will be 15 mph and near the school it can be 25 to 35 mph."

Fines double in school zones.

Map of Auxier Elementary School:

The Source: Information in this report was gathered from Auxier Elementary School Principal Krista Yubeta and Sgt. Jason Alnas of the Chandler Police Department.

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