Tracking tropical storms: Colin forms unexpectedly on Carolina coast, Bonnie hits Central America

Two tropical storms are sweeping into North America this weekend.

Tropical Storm Bonnie is hitting Central America and heading toward the Pacific, possibly strengthening into a hurricane, while Tropical Storm Colin formed overnight off the South Carolina coast.

Tropical Storm Bonnie

Bonnie is forecast to track to the north offshore of Central America and Mexico, but not far from the coast. (FOX Weather)

Bonnie came ashore late Friday on Nicaragua's Carribean coast about 75 miles (120 kilometers) south of Bluefields, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. Forecasters warned of the danger of significant flooding, with rains of up to 8 inches (about 20 centimeters), and even more in isolated places.

The storm had maximum sustained winds of 50 mph (85 kph) at landfall and was moving to the west at 16 mph (26 kph) on a path expected to also take it over part of Costa Rica during the night. It was predicted to move out into the Pacific on Saturday, and then begin gaining power, likely reaching hurricane force by Monday.

Since Bonnie is maintaining its circulation, it will still be called Bonnie over the Pacific, according to FOX Weather. This is only the second time since the naming rules were changed in 2000 that this has happened – the first being Otto in 2016. Previously all systems that reached the Pacific got new Pacific names.

Most often, systems that cross Central America get ripped apart by tall mountains, but Bonnie and Otto found a relatively narrow piece of land with less elevation. If the circulation stays intact, the new rules say the name is kept.

Bonnie is forecast to track to the north offshore of Central America and Mexico, but not far from the coast. They will have to watch it carefully.

Over Central America, Tropical Storm Bonnie is crossing Nicaragua on its way to the Pacific Ocean. (FOX Weather)

Officials in Costa Rica expressed concern that the storm would unleash landslides and flooding in an area already saturated by days of rain. The government said seven shelters in the northern part of the country already held nearly 700 people displaced by flooding.

Tropical Storm Colin

The biggest effect from Colin will be in eastern North Carolina. (FOX Weather)

In a surprise, the small low-pressure system off the coast of South Carolina met the requirements to be called Tropical Storm Colin overnight.

According to FOX Weather, it’s currently located about 50 miles southwest of Myrtle Beach with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph. The storm is moving northeast at 8 mph.

This general motion is expected to continue through Sunday. A turn toward the east-northeast with an increase in forwarding speed is expected late Sunday.

On the forecast track, the center of Colin is expected to move northeastward along or just inland of the South Carolina and North Carolina coasts through Sunday, and then over the western Atlantic Ocean late Sunday. The storm may wobble on- and offshore since it's been hugging the coastline so tightly.

Colin should be past the area tomorrow and is expected to merge with a cold front and die offshore by Monday. (FOX Weather)

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect from South Santee River, South Carolina, to Duck, North Carolina, and Pamlico Sound. The warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.

The area has already seen several inches of rain, so forecasters warn any additional precipitation could cause flash flooding.

This story was reported from Detroit. The Associated Press and FOX Weather contributed