Truck driver who was on TikTok sentenced to prison for causing deadly I-10 crash: MCAO

Published  August 19, 2024 12:46pm MST
Danny Tiner was sentenced to prison for causing a fiery crash on I-10 near Wildhorse Pass Boulevard that left five people dead.

CHANDLER, Ariz. - A truck driver who authorities say was watching TikTok videos when he caused a deadly crash along Interstate 10 in Chandler has been sentenced to prison.

Danny Tiner, 37, received a sentence of over 22 years for negligent homicide in connection to the crash, which happened on Jan. 12, 2023, near I-10 and Wildhorse Pass Boulevard.

Tiner was driving a commercial tractor-trailer hauling garbage when he drove through a construction zone and rear-ended two other vehicles, sandwiching them into the back of another semi, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said. Five people died at the scene.

Investigators say Tiner was traveling 68 miles per hour in the 55 mph construction zone and accessed at least four separate TikTok videos within seconds of the crash.

"As a driver, you have an obligation to pay attention to the road. To choose to access social media while driving, placing the lives of others on the line, is reckless," Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said. "Five families are living through the pain of losing a loved one. While the justice system can never relieve that pain, it can hold the person responsible accountable. We achieved that goal."

