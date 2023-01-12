Fiery I-10 semi crash in Chandler leaves at least 1 dead

Interstate 10 eastbound has been shut down in Chandler due to a fiery crash involving semi trucks, according to the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety.

At least one person died in the multi-vehicle crash. No other details have been released.

Just an hour prior, another semi crash shut down the freeway in Gila River. In total, this is the third incident on I-10 in this area Thursday morning.

DPS investigators say that both crashes might have stemmed from a backup that had been caused by a semi fire at Riggs Road.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 for updates.

More Arizona headlines