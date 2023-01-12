I-10 in Gila River to be shut down for hours following semi-truck crash

The eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 are expected to be shut down for hours in Gila River due to a crash, according to the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety.

Traffic is being detoured at Wild Horse Pass, and officials said the freeway could be closed for five hours to clean up the mess.

The roadway had been backed up from an earlier semi truck fire when the collision happened.

ADOT cameras captured the moments a semi drove into the traffic backup without slowing down in time. The truck swerved and hit two other semis in the left and right lanes.

No one was seriously hurt in the crash, but some drivers said they've been stuck on I-10 for more than two hours.

Drivers will be able to get back on the freeway at State Route 347/Queen Creek Road.

Meanwhile, just north of this incident, a second crash at Chandler Boulevard is expected to shut down the freeway for even longer - at least one person was confirmed dead.

