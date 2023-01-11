Phoenix music venue Ak-Chin Pavilion now has a new name

article

Ak-Chin Pavilion, a popular outdoor music venue in west Phoenix, has a new name.

The 20,000-seat venue near 83rd Avenue and Encanto will now be called Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, Live Nation announced on Wednesday.

The venue opened up in 1990 and has gone through a number of name changes, including Desert Sky Pavilion, Cricket Wireless Pavilion and Ashley Furniture HomeStore Pavilion.

Residents might be briefly confused with the name change if they remember Talking Stick Resort Arena, which is now called Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix.

"Talking Stick Resort prides itself on partnering with organizations with goals that align with our own," said Ramon Martinez, director of public relations for Talking Stick Resort in a statement. "Live Nation is just that type of partner. Like us, they are committed and passionate about providing guests with unparalleled entertainment. We are proud to have the Talking Stick Resort name associated with a legendary venue where people go to have unforgettable experiences."

