Person dies after being set on fire in Phoenix, police say

Police are investigating a death near downtown Phoenix after a person was reportedly set on fire.

Phoenix Police say officers on Dec. 1 saw what appeared to be smoke from a fire near Ninth Avenue and Buchanan Street.

Officers found the fire and after putting it out, they saw what appeared to be a man's body severely burned.

Firefighters responded to the scene and pronounced the victim dead.

The Maricopa County Medical Examiner will determine the victim's cause of death and identification.

Homicide and arson detectives with Phoenix Police are investigating the incident.

If you have any information, you're asked to call police at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.