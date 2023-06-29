Man arrested in connection with deadly January I-10 crash: DPS

Officials with the Arizona Department of Public Safety say they have arrested a 36-year-old man in connection with a deadly crash along the I-10 that happened in January 2023.

According to a statement that was released on June 29, Danny G. Tiner was arrested at his home, and subsequently booked into jail.

Tiner, according to detectives, said he received a message on his electronic work tablet at the time of the crash, and acknowledged the message.

"Tiner said when he looked back up traffic was stopped, and he could not stop his vehicle in time to avoid a collision," read a portion of the statement.

Five people, according to DPS officials, died as a result of the crash.

"The investigation revealed Tiner was traveling 68 mph in the posted 55-mph construction zone, and was actively using the TikTok application on his cell phone at the time of the collision," read a portion of the statement.

Tiner, according to DPS officials, is accused of five counts of manslaughter, four counts of endangerment, and a count of tampering with physical evidence.