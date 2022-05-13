Tucson high school counselor accused of sexual misconduct with a 15-year-old student

article

Officials with the Tucson Police Department say they have arrested a 29-year-old high school counselor for allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

According to a statement released May 12, police officials in the Southern Arizona city said Zobella Brazil Vinik turned herself in to detectives on May 11. The investigation began on May 3, after detectives with Tucson Police's Child Sexual Assault Unit received a report of an inappropriate relationship between the suspect and a 15-year-old Tucson High School student.

"During the investigation, detectives conducted interviews and served multiple search warrants on recovered electronic devices," read a portion of the statement. "During the investigation, detectives found probably cause to arrest the school counselor."

School district issues statement

Officials with the Tucson Unified School District issued a statement from the district's superintendent, Dr. Gabriel Trujillo, which reads:

On May 4th, 2022, detectives from the Tucson Police Department Sexual Assault Unit informed the administration of Tucson High Magnet School of an ongoing investigation into one of its counselors, Zobella Brazil Vinik. The administration was informed of an alleged inappropriate relationship between the counselor and a 15-year-old student from Tucson High.

Working with the Tucson High administration, the District administration acted swiftly to remove the counselor from campus and place her on administrative leave.

Our School Safety Department immediately initiated a comprehensive investigation into this alleged incident, which is currently ongoing.

On Thursday May 5th, 2022, Ms. Vinik resigned her position from the Tucson Unified School District and is no longer an employee of the district. The Tucson Unified School District administration will continue to cooperate with the Tucson Police Department in its ongoing investigation.

Our administration will continue to emphasize the health and safety of our students as our highest priority.

