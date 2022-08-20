Turkey prices expected to surge this Thanksgiving, experts warn

Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
from SAT 7:41 AM MST until SAT 11:30 AM MST, Pima County
Flash Flood Warning
from SAT 8:45 AM MST until SAT 11:45 AM MST, Pima County
Flash Flood Warning
from SAT 8:18 AM MST until SAT 11:15 AM MST, Pima County, Pinal County
Flood Warning
until SAT 11:45 AM MST, La Paz County
Flood Warning
from SAT 3:06 AM MST until SAT 12:00 PM MST, La Paz County, Maricopa County
Flood Warning
until SAT 12:45 PM MST, Gila County
Flood Watch
until SUN 12:00 AM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau
Flood Watch
until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Kofa, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Flood Advisory
until SAT 11:45 AM MST, Pinal County
Flood Advisory
until SAT 12:30 PM MST, Pinal County
Flood Advisory
until SAT 11:00 AM MST, Pima County
Flood Advisory
from SAT 8:49 AM MST until SAT 12:00 PM MST, Graham County, Pinal County
Flood Advisory
from SAT 8:53 AM MST until SAT 12:45 PM MST, Cochise County, Graham County

Turkey prices expected to surge this Thanksgiving, experts warn

By Breck Dumas
Published 
Money
FOX 10 Phoenix

What causes inflation?

There are three factors that could lead to inflation which include demand-pull inflation, cost-push inflation and built-in inflation.

The raging inflation Americans have felt through the first half of the year already has consumers bracing for pricier meals this holiday season. But analysts are warning that the bird flu outbreak in the U.S. could mean an added dose of sticker shock when people buy their Thanksgiving turkeys.

Walter Kunisch, senior commodities strategist at Hilltop Securities Commodities, told FOX Business the American consumer should be prepared.

thanksgivingturkey

A platter of carved Thanksgiving turkey. (Ben McCanna/Portland Press Herald via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"Looking ahead to the Thanksgiving holiday, we believe that the impacts from the latest outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in the U.S., combined with skyrocketing production costs, have led to a declining domestic turkey flock, lower meat supplies and higher prices," Kunisch said.

INFLATION, STOCK SHORTAGES: HOW CASH-STRAPPED CONSUMERS CAN NAVIGATE GROCERY SHOPPING

The analyst points to sharply higher regional corn, soybean meal and diesel prices that have forced commercial production costs to surge and says the increasing cost of grains is contributing to the 5% decline in reported live weighs from 2021 and to lower domestic supplies.

turkey-thanksgiving.jpg

Turkeys inside a barn at Out Post Farm in Holliston, Mass., Nov. 11, 2021. (Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Expand

For perspective, Hilltop estimates that commercial turkey production costs in Minnesota, the largest turkey-producing state, have risen 18% from 2021, and it expects those costs to be passed on to the consumer.  

DEMAND FOR GROCERY DELIVERY COOLS AS FOOD COSTS RISE

Kunisch says the number of turkeys lost to HPAI is difficult to gauge, and the estimates have varied, but he points to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s estimate of a 2.5% year-on-year decline in the domestic flock from 2021 as "highly credible."  

GettyImages-1183859586-1.jpg

A rack of turkeys (Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post / Getty Images)

Expand

"Year-to-date, 2022 turkey production is the lowest in 10 years and is running 5% below 2012 levels," Kunisch said. "The USDA’s most recent data show an alarming low level of turkeys in cold storage. With 2022 turkey production estimated at -4.3% from 2021, 2022 whole 8- to 16-pound wholesale hen prices are estimated to be 23% higher than 2021.

"With the spike in turkey prices, we believe that a decline in consumption during the holidays can occur."

LINK: Get updates and more on this story at foxbusiness.com.