Twitter hack: UK man arrested in Spain, charged in US for attack

Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 12:07 PM MST until WED 3:15 PM MST, Mohave County
13
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 12:20 PM MST until WED 3:30 PM MST, Yavapai County
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 2:00 PM MST, Yavapai County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 12:13 PM MST until WED 3:15 PM MST, Yavapai County
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 11:00 AM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 12:00 PM MDT until SUN 12:00 AM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind and Dust Advisory
from WED 2:00 PM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Kofa, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 6:00 PM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 2:00 PM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 5:00 PM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Special Weather Statement
until WED 1:15 PM MST, Western Mogollon Rim
Air Quality Alert
until WED 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County
Special Weather Statement
until WED 12:45 PM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins

Twitter hack: UK man arrested in Spain, charged in US for attack

Published 
Technology
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - A British man has been charged in the United States in connection with a Twitter hack last summer that compromised the accounts of prominent politicians, celebrities and technology moguls, the Justice Department said Wednesday.

Joseph O'Connor, 22, was arrested in the coastal resort town of Estepona, Spain, on an arrest warrant accusing him of involvement in a July 2020 hack of more than 130 accounts, and of hacks that prosecutors said took over user accounts on the TikTok and Snapchat apps. Prosecutors also accuse O'Connor of cyberstalking a juvenile.

A criminal complaint filed in federal court in the Northern District of California charges O'Connor with crimes including cyberstalking, making extortive and threatening communications and intentionally accessing a computer without authorization.

It was not immediately clear if O'Connor had a lawyer, although in prior interviews he has denied wrongdoing.

During the high-profile security breach a year ago, fake tweets were sent from the accounts of Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Mike Bloomberg and a number of tech billionaires including Amazon's then-CEO Jeff Bezos, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and Tesla CEO Elon Musk. The bogus tweets asked followers of the high-profile accounts to send Bitcoin payments.

A Florida teenager was sentenced in March to three years in prison for his role in the hacking operation. Graham Ivan Clark pleaded guilty to multiple fraud charges as part of a deal with Hillsborough County prosecutors.

Andrew Warren, the Florida state attorney who prosecuted Clark, told the AP last year he considered him the mastermind of the plot.

Court papers filed last year said the plot originated in an online forum for people looking to obtain social media usernames that carry some prestige. Such coveted usernames, known as "OG" or "original gangster" accounts, are typically short and might have been acquired when Twitter was in its earliest stages more than a decade ago.

There’s an underground market for stealing and trading the sought-after handles on Twitter and other social media sites such as Instagram or the gaming worlds of Minecraft and Fortnite.

Twitter and other social media companies earlier this year said they were cracking down on accounts affiliated with the trading of OG usernames. The company declined to comment Wednesday on O'Connor's arrest.