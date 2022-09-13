2 killed in plane crash in remote area of Coconino County, sheriff's office says

After an airplane went off the radar over northern Arizona near Seligman just before noon on Sept. 13, authorities confirmed it had crashed in a remote area, killing two people.

The Coconino County Sheriff's Office says around 11:50 a.m., deputies responded to reports of a missing aircraft and the Federal Aviation Administration was notified.

Because the plane went missing in a remote area, the Arizona Department of Public Safety Air Rescue helicopter was called to help in the search. At around 1:30 p.m., they found the plane had crashed in the area and two unidentified people died.

The crash was reported to investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board.

There's no word on what caused the crash, or a description of the plane.