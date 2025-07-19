Two separate Apache Junction crashes kill three people

The Brief Three people were killed in two unrelated crashes overnight in Apache Junction, Superstition Fire & Medical District said. The jaws of life were used in both crashes to remove the victims from their cars.



Two unrelated crashes in Apache Junction overnight killed three people and critically injured another person.

What we know:

In both crashes, the jaws of life were used, Superstition Fire & Medical District said.

US 60 and Goldfield Road

A deadly wrong-way crash shut down part of U.S. 60 in Apache Junction late Friday night, though the stretch of highway has since reopened.

Authorities said a car traveling in the wrong direction caused a head-on collision just before 11 p.m. on July 18 near Goldfield Road.

One person was killed in the crash, and another was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

16th Street and Buena Vista Drive

At around 1:35 a.m. on July 19, a pick-up truck crashed into a block wall in a residential neighborhood near 16th Avenue and Buena Vista Drive.

The two people inside the car, a male and a female, died at the hospital following the crash.

"One of the individuals is believed to have been the driver. No suspects are being sought at this time. Our hearts go out to the families and loved ones of those involved," the Apache Junction Police Department said.

Apache Junction PD released photos of the 16th Street and Buena Vista Drive crash.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Photo courtesy of the Apache Junction Police Department

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call the Apache Junction Police Department at 480-982-8260.

What we don't know:

We don't know the names of the people who died, or what caused the crashes.

The investigations into these crashes are ongoing.