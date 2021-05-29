U.S. soldiers place flags at Arlington Cemetery ahead of Memorial Day weekend

US military service members placed flags at gravestones in Arlington National Ceremony in Virginia, on May 27, to mark Memorial Day, which honors those who died while serving in the armed forces.

More than 1,000 members of the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment, known as the "Old Guard," were joined by service members from all divisions to lay flags at more than 265,000 headstones. The ceremony was part of an annual tradition called "Flags-In."

The US Army’s Chief of Staff, Gen. James McConville, said "please remember our brothers and sisters in arms," adding, "We stand on their shoulders and strive to uphold their legacies every day."



