U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris to visit Arizona

Vice President Kamala Harris is set to visit Arizona on July 6, according to officials with her office.

In a statement, officials said the Vice President is travelling to Phoenix and the Gila River Indian Community, as part of their "Investing In America Tour."

The trip, according to officials, is to "highlight the Biden-Harris Administration’s ongoing commitment to Tribal Nations and Native communities."

This is not the first time the Vice President has visited in Arizona in 2023. On Jan. 19, Vice President Harris visited the state to highlight federal efforts to create a "clean energy economy."

During that trip, the Vice President visited Tonopah for the groundbreaking of a transmission line project that is intended to connect Arizona and California's power grids.

"This electricity will be clean electricity," said Vice President Harris, at the groundbreaking. "Solar panels and wind turbines do not produce toxic fumes that poison our air, or dangerous chemicals that poison our water, and the energy delivered by these lines will not just be cleaner, it will also be cheaper, and all of this also creates jobs."