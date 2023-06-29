Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
5
Excessive Heat Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris to visit Arizona

By Kenneth Wong
Published 
Updated 9:05PM
Kamala Harris
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - Vice President Kamala Harris is set to visit Arizona on July 6, according to officials with her office.

In a statement, officials said the Vice President is travelling to Phoenix and the Gila River Indian Community, as part of their "Investing In America Tour."

The trip, according to officials, is to "highlight the Biden-Harris Administration’s ongoing commitment to Tribal Nations and Native communities."

This is not the first time the Vice President has visited in Arizona in 2023. On Jan. 19, Vice President Harris visited the state to highlight federal efforts to create a "clean energy economy."

Related

VP Kamala Harris speaks at Tonopah clean energy groundbreaking
article

VP Kamala Harris speaks at Tonopah clean energy groundbreaking

Harris visited Tonopah for the groundbreaking of the Ten West Link Transmission Line, an energy infrastructure project intended to connect power grids in Arizona and California.

During that trip, the Vice President visited Tonopah for the groundbreaking of a transmission line project that is intended to connect Arizona and California's power grids.

"This electricity will be clean electricity," said Vice President Harris, at the groundbreaking. "Solar panels and wind turbines do not produce toxic fumes that poison our air, or dangerous chemicals that poison our water, and the energy delivered by these lines will not just be cleaner, it will also be cheaper, and all of this also creates jobs."

United States Vice President Kamala Harris, in a photo taken in October 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Todd Berenger)

United States Vice President Kamala Harris, in a photo taken in October 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Todd Berenger)