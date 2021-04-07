UArizona, ASU to hold in-person graduation ceremonies

The University of Arizona and Arizona State University plan to hold in-person graduation ceremonies for the Spring 2021 semester, school officials announced.

UArizona officials said that up to four guests per graduate will be allowed to be at the in-person ceremonies. They were originally planned to be restricted to student-only attendance, but COVID-19 positivity rates have remained low, according to the university.

A series of small graduation events are scheduled to take place May 11-18 at Arizona Stadium.

More on UArizona graduations: https://commencement.arizona.edu/

Arizona State has announced that their spring graduation will be in-person for graduates only and will be streamed online for friends and family to watch.

A schoolwide virtual graduation ceremony hosted by ASU will be held for the Class of 2021 on May 3, with more celebrations planned that week.

Advertisement

More on ASU graduations: https://graduation.asu.edu/ceremonies/latest

Continued Coverage

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.