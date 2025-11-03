UFO sightings raise security concerns; SNAP uncertainties persist amid shutdown | Nightly Roundup

article

An expert is raising concerns after a UFO-reporting app reportedly recorded many mysterious objects near the U.S.; Native American communities are feeling the impact of the ongoing uncertainty over SNAP benefit funding; and more - here's a look at some of your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, November 3, 2025.

1. Halloween T-shirt causes controversy in Arizona

An Arizona Representative is accusing members of a school district in southern Arizona of mocking the death of Charlie Kirk, after a photo showing Vail Unified School District employees wearing "Problem Solved" shirts circulated across social media.

The other side:

"A photo showing teachers wearing shirts that say ‘Problem Solved’ has caused confusion and concern," read a portion of a statement that was issued by Vail Unified School District's superintendent. "The shirts were never intended to target any person, event, or political issue."

Read More

2. UFO sightings raise national security concerns, expert said

(Getty)

A popular UFO-reporting app has been making waves after reportedly recording tens of thousands of mysterious underwater objects up and down the United States’ coastlines, raising eyebrows and leaving experts with more questions than answers.

By the numbers:

Enigma, a non-partisan organization that boasts its "largest query-able historical sighting database for global UFO sightings," has reportedly recorded roughly 30,000 UFO sightings since its launch in 2022.

Marine Technology News is reporting that since August, Enigma has documented more than 9,000 sightings of mysterious objects within 10 miles of United States shorelines or other major bodies of water.

Read More

3. Is a cure for baldness on the horizon?

(Getty)

Researchers from Taiwan University say they have discovered a serum that could potentially regrow hair in just 20 days.

Dig deeper:

Researchers rubbed fatty acids onto mice's skin to determine whether it would spark hair growth in these areas. The experiment was successful, triggering hair growth.

However, some say more research is needed

Read More

4. Uncertainties over SNAP benefits persist

While the Trump administration announced on Nov. 3 that the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will be partially funded, it still remains unclear when SNAP benefits will be allocated, and that is having a negative impact on Native American communities, which is more than twice as likely to rely on the benefits.

What they're saying:

"Food insecurity is tied to housing instability, so we are very prepared now to see individuals who are going to choose between putting food on the table or paying their rent," said Native Connections Senior Director of Housing Maltilde Serena-Jordan.

Read More

5. Sad end to search for missing West Valley man

An Avondale man who was reported missing almost a week ago has been found dead.

What we know:

According to an Avondale Police statement released today, the body of 70-year-old Robert Jones was found on Nov. 2 in a farm area.

Read More

A look at your weather for tomorrow

Get the Full Forecast