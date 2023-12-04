UK boy wants Apple to redesign its 'offensive' nerd emoji

A 10-year-old boy from the U.K. has started a campaign to get Apple to redesign its "nerd face" emoji, the New York Post reported on Dec. 1.

Teddy who calls himself a proud glasses-wearer told the BBC that he finds the current design of the emoji to be "offensive and insulting" because of its prominent front teeth.

"I think the nerd emoji is offensive and insulting to all those people in the world who wear glasses," Teddy wrote in an online petition. "I think people who wear glasses are cool and I am worried that people who are getting glasses for the first time will think they are going to look like rabbits or rats."

So far, his online petition has garnered nearly 2,000 signatures as of Dec. 4.

He has even submitted a design he calls the "genius emoji" which features thing frames and a smiley face.

The New York Post reports that Teddy's teacher helped him launch a petition online.

Apple has not yet responded for comment.

