Ukrainian woman living in Arizona makes harrowing journey back after visiting her war-torn country

As the war rages on in Ukraine as Russian troops invade, hundreds of thousands of people have fled the country. That includes those who were just visiting when the war broke out.

An Arizona woman was visiting family in Ukraine and has been desperately trying to come home. Now on March 1, she's finally arriving back in Phoenix.

Tetiana Polishko had a harrowing journey getting back to the U.S. She just landed back in Arizona, and it was all smiles when she was finally reunited with her husband Gaston Jones.

FOX 10 first spoke with him just days ago, telling us how worried he was for her safety. Polishko is originally from Ukraine and her entire family still lives in the country.

She was vacationing at the time when the war broke out and her husband says they’re used to Ukraine getting threats, but never thought this one would actually break out as quickly as it did.

Polishko left Ukraine, driving more than 20 hours to Moldova. Then she got a bus to Romania, and eventually a three-leg flight back to Phoenix.

She says her mom was able to make it to Moldova with her but had to go back to Ukraine because her father wasn’t allowed to cross. As of March 1, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine is banning men ages 18 to 60 from leaving the country and is asking anyone to step forward to help fight.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine entered its sixth day on Tuesday, with a huge convoy of Russian tanks and armored vehicles inching closer to the capital of Kyiv and fighting intensifying there and in other big cities.

Russia shelled several key sites in Kyiv and in the country's second-largest city, Kharkiv, killing at least 11 people and wounding dozens of others, Ukrainian officials said. Among the sites hit were Kyiv's main TV tower and holocaust memorial.

Although Ukrainian forces still control Kharkiv and the coastal cities of Kherson and Mariupol, all three are encircled, according to the U.K. Ministry of Defense.

The Russian economy is paying a price, with Western sanctions causing the ruble to tumble and leading some major companies to pull out of Russian investments.

