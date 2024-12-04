Expand / Collapse search

UnitedHealthcare CEO killed in shooting; pit bull incident in Tempe caught on camera | Nightly Roundup

By
Updated  December 4, 2024 6:53pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix

Warm times in Phoenix as holidays near | FOX 10 Headlines Dec. 4

From warmer-than-usual temperatures for the Valley ahead of Christmas to a shocking incident that left the CEO of a major health insurance group dead, here's a look at your top stories.

PHOENIX - From a shooting that killed the head of a major U.S. health insurance firm to an attack that left a Tempe woman injured and her dog dead, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, December 4, 2024.

1. Final U.S. House race called

Featured

Final House race called: See the official balance of power results
article

Final House race called: See the official balance of power results

The balance of power is set: Democrat Adam Gray captured California’s 13th Congressional District, unseating Republican Rep. John Duarte in the final House race to be called.

2. Video shows shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO

(NOTE: Viewer Discretion Advised)

Featured

Video shows CEO shot at close range in NYC street ambush
article

Video shows CEO shot at close range in NYC street ambush

At one point, the gun appears to jam, and the assailant moves toward a struggling Thompson as he attempts to shoot.

3. Evictions projected to break record in Maricopa County

Featured

Maricopa County projected to break record of more than 83,000 evictions in 2024
article

Maricopa County projected to break record of more than 83,000 evictions in 2024

Stunning new numbers out of Maricopa County say it is on pace to set a new record for evictions in 2024, most likely topping 83,000 by the end of the year.

4. Firearm discovered in Arizona described as the ‘oldest’ found in the US

Featured

480-year-old firearm discovered in Arizona described by researchers as the 'oldest' found in the US
article

480-year-old firearm discovered in Arizona described by researchers as the 'oldest' found in the US

The balance of power is set: Democrat Adam Gray captured California’s 13th Congressional District, unseating Republican Rep. John Duarte in the final House race to be called.

5. Incident involving pit bull at Tempe park caught on camera

Featured

Woman hurt, chihuahua dog died after attack at Tempe park
article

Woman hurt, chihuahua dog died after attack at Tempe park

A woman is recovering from her injuries, and a chihuahua is dead after a fight at an East Valley park, and a portion of what happened was caught on camera.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

Featured

Arizona weather forecast: Mostly sunny and nice temps on Wednesday in Phoenix
article

Arizona weather forecast: Mostly sunny and nice temps on Wednesday in Phoenix

Mostly sunny skies and nice temps were on tap for Wednesday in the Valley.