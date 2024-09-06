Expand / Collapse search
Update on Phoenix officers shot; Georgia high school shooting suspect in court l Morning News Brief

By
Published  September 6, 2024 10:08am MST
Morning Brief
FOX 10 Phoenix
PHOENIX - Police have identified two officers who were hurt in a shooting near downtown Phoenix; a 14-year-old boy accused of carrying out a deadly high school shooting in Georgia made his first court appearance; and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of September 6.

1. Phoenix officers shot latest

Phoenix officers shot: 1 in critical condition, second released from hospital
Police have identified two officers who were injured in a shooting earlier this week near downtown Phoenix.

2. Alleged high school shooter in court

The 14-year-old accused of a mass shooting at Apalachee High School in Barrow County made his first court appearance on Friday morning. Read more here.

3. Serious crash near Salt River Tubing

2 seriously hurt in crash on Bush Highway near Salt River Tubing
A crash along Bush Highway near Salt River Tubing in Mesa left two people with major injuries, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said.

4. Crash knocks out power in Scottsdale

Suspected DUI driver crashes into Scottsdale power pole

5. Hot car death tragedy

2 toddlers found dead in Oklahoma hot car tragedy, police say
Two toddlers were found lifeless inside a parked car in Oklahoma as temperatures soared to 90 degrees, according to authorities.

Today's weather

Arizona weather forecast: Very warm Friday in Phoenix, but slightly cooler temps this weekend
The high in Phoenix on Sept. 6 will be about 10°F. An Excessive Heat Warning is scheduled to expire at 8 p.m.