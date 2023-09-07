Expand / Collapse search
US auto regulator seeks recall for 52 million airbag inflators from ARC Automotive, Delphi

By Bradford Betz
Recalls
FOX Business
FILE - Heavy afternoon traffic moves along the I-5 on Nov. 23, 2022, in Los Angeles, California. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is seeking to recall 52 million airbag inflators produced by auto suppliers ARC Automotive and Delphi Automotive over fears they could explode and hurl shrapnel. 

The NHTSA first demanded the recall in May. ARC responded that no defect existed in the inflators and that any problems were related to isolated manufacturing issues. 

At least two people have been killed in the U.S. and Canada, and seven others have been hurt as a result of defective ARC inflators, NHTSA said. 

The U.S. regulator issued an initial decision Tuesday and set a public meeting for Oct. 5. 

The inflators that the NHTSA is seeking to have recalled have been used in vehicles from 2000 through early 2018 produced by 12 automakers, including General Motors, Ford Motor, Stellantis, Tesla, Toyota Motor, and Volkswagen.

"Airbag inflators that rupture when commanded to deploy are plainly defective, as they both fail to protect vehicle occupants as they should, and, themselves, pose an unreasonable risk of serious injury or death," the NHTSA said.

GM in May agreed to recall nearly 1 million vehicles with ARC airbag inflators after a rupture in March resulted in facial injuries to a driver.

Delphi Automotive, acquired by Autoliv, Inc., manufactured approximately 11 million of the inflators under a licensing agreement with ARC, which manufactured the remaining 41 million inflators.

ARC did not immediately respond to FOX Business’ request for comment.

Reuters contributed to this report.

