US bombs Iran nuclear sites: Arizona veterans, lawmakers react

The Brief Arizona veterans are reacting to recent U.S. airstrikes against Iranian nuclear sites, with some having direct experience fighting Iranian forces. The strikes follow a January 2024 drone attack in Jordan that killed three U.S. soldiers, including an Arizona State graduate who was wounded. While next steps are unclear, veterans express hope for peace and safety for Iranian civilians amidst ongoing tensions.



Arizona is home to many veterans, some of whom have fought directly against Iranian forces in recent years.

What they're saying:

Conflict in the Middle East may seem far from us, but there are veterans right here in the Valley who know firsthand the weight of every military action.

"We can't, the United States can't allow them to have a nuclear weapon," an Arizona Army veteran said, sharing his thoughts on the news of June 21's airstrikes against three Iranian nuclear sites, including his hopes that Iranian civilians stay safe. "We have a heck of a lot of good Iranian people here and the whole country over there is almost all good Iranian folks, they just have the wrong leadership."

That leadership is also tied to the Tower 22 drone strike that killed three U.S. soldiers in Jordan in January 2024. One of the wounded, Sergeant and Arizona State graduate Aneska Holness, spoke with FOX 10 after the deadly strike.

Sgt. Aneska Holness

"I was in one of the rooms, buildings that were hit. It's honestly just waking up to chaos," Sgt. Holness said. "It was very unexpected. I don't think anybody really thought that that would happen while we were there."

Other Arizona National Guardsmen and women wounded in the attack received a homecoming last August in Phoenix. "They just have so much to be proud of, and they are the heroes they think they are," a speaker at the event said.

The next steps are not yet clear, with peace and the possibility of further action both on the table. "I appreciate the Iranian people and I do have friends who are Iranian and I don't want any of them to get hurt," one veteran stated.

President Trump said, "This cannot continue. There will be either peace or there will be tragedy for Iran far greater than we have witnessed over the last eight days."

The U.S. did launch retaliatory strikes against Iranian-backed militias in Iraq and Syria after the Tower 22 attack.

Arizona lawmakers respond

Arizona lawmakers are weighing in on the attacks in Iran. Rep. Andy Biggs (5th District) says he's grateful US troops made it out of the Middle East safely.

On social media, Sen. Mark Kelly praised members of the military and intelligence community for their service, but also expressed concern about the attacks, saying this may put the US on the edge of war with Iran – and that the US must keep Iran from a full retaliation.

Rep. Yassamin Ansari (3rd district) called the military action against Iran illegal and "without congressional authorization."

She expressed concerns about US involvement in another war.

The congresswoman is also calling for an emergency session of Congress to vote on the War Powers Resolution.

Rep. Juan Ciscomani (6th District) says the president made the right decision, and we owe our military a tremendous debt of gratitude.

Rep. Greg Stanton (4th District) says "President Trump must immediately reassure the American people of how he will protect the safety of our troops and allies in the region, and move us toward de-escalation and ultimately peace."

Sen. Ruben Gallego stated, "We have yet to see any evidence to prove that tonight’s strikes were necessary to protect U.S. national security. "

Rep. Abe Hamadeh tweeted, "The days of Iran's nuclear blackmail are over."