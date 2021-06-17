US to invest $3 billion in antiviral pills to treat COVID-19

The United States will invest more than $3 billion to develop antiviral pills to treat COVID-19 and other dangerous viruses that have "pandemic potential."

The pills for COVID-19 would be used to minimize symptoms after a person is infected and are currently in development, officials said. The treatment could begin arriving by year's end, pending the completion of clinical trials.

The $3.2 billion in funding, which comes from the American Rescue Plan, will go toward those clinical trials and provide additional support for private-sector research, development and manufacturing.

"New antivirals that prevent serious COVID-19 illness and death, especially oral drugs that could be taken at home early in the course of disease, would be powerful tools for battling the pandemic and saving lives," Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, said in a statement from the Department of Health and Human Services.

Fauci discussed the investment Thursday during a White House COVID-19 briefing and said vaccines "clearly remain the centerpiece of our arsenal against COVID-19." But he noted how the antiviral drugs can serve as an important complement to the existing shots, particularly for individuals with certain conditions for whom vaccines may not be protective.

Fauci said the new program would invest in "accelerating things that are already in progress" for COVID-19, but also work to innovate new therapies for other viruses.

"There are few treatments that exist for many of the viruses that have pandemic potential," he added.

FILE - Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing to discuss the ongoing federal response to COVID-19 on May 11, 2021, in Wa Expand

Officials noted the "remarkable and rapid development of vaccines" in 2020 and said researchers aim to harness the same "power of American ingenuity" to spur the creation and development of drugs that can be used in the U.S. and abroad.



"We will leverage these same strengths as we construct a platform for the discovery and development of effective antivirals that will help us defeat COVID-19 and better prepare us for potential future viral pathogens," Dr. Francis S. Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, said in the statement.

Advertisement

This story was reported from Cincinnati. The Associated Press contributed.