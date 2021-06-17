Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
Excessive Heat Warning until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Parker Valley, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 6:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 9:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Kofa, Yuma County, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Gila Bend, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 9:30 PM MST, Maricopa County
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 9:45 PM MST, Pinal County

US to invest $3 billion in antiviral pills to treat COVID-19

By Kelly Hayes
Published 
Updated 31 mins ago
WASHINGTON - The United States will invest more than $3 billion to develop antiviral pills to treat COVID-19 and other dangerous viruses that have "pandemic potential."

The pills for COVID-19 would be used to minimize symptoms after a person is infected and are currently in development, officials said. The treatment could begin arriving by year's end, pending the completion of clinical trials.

 The $3.2 billion in funding, which comes from the American Rescue Plan, will go toward those clinical trials and provide additional support for private-sector research, development and manufacturing.

"New antivirals that prevent serious COVID-19 illness and death, especially oral drugs that could be taken at home early in the course of disease, would be powerful tools for battling the pandemic and saving lives," Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, said in a statement from the Department of Health and Human Services. 

Fauci discussed the investment Thursday during a White House COVID-19 briefing and said vaccines "clearly remain the centerpiece of our arsenal against COVID-19." But he noted how the antiviral drugs can serve as an important complement to the existing shots, particularly for individuals with certain conditions for whom vaccines may not be protective.

Fauci said the new program would invest in "accelerating things that are already in progress" for COVID-19, but also work to innovate new therapies for other viruses.

"There are few treatments that exist for many of the viruses that have pandemic potential," he added.

Senate Health Committee Hears Testimony From Federal Officials On Efforts To Combat COVID-19

FILE - Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing to discuss the ongoing federal response to COVID-19 on May 11, 2021, in Wa

Officials noted the "remarkable and rapid development of vaccines" in 2020 and said researchers aim to harness the same "power of American ingenuity" to spur the creation and development of drugs that can be used in the U.S. and abroad. 

"We will leverage these same strengths as we construct a platform for the discovery and development of effective antivirals that will help us defeat COVID-19 and better prepare us for potential future viral pathogens," Dr. Francis S. Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, said in the statement. 

This story was reported from Cincinnati. The Associated Press contributed.