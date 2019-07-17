Utah boy selling ‘ice cold beer' appears to be a savvy marketer

A young roadside entrepreneur caught the attention of Utah police Tuesday with a sign that read "Ice cold beer."

"Yep, he's selling beer ... ROOT BEER, that is," the Brigham City Police Department wrote on Facebook.

Upon further inspection, the sign has "root" written in smaller letters above the word 'BEER."

"His marketing strategy has resulted in several calls to the BCPD, but apparently its paid off as business has been good," police wrote.

Tuesday's high in Brigham City was in the 90s.

Get updates on this story from FOXNEWS.com.