Valley domestic violence shelter sees uptick in calls for help during pandemic

Staying at home during the pandemic can make for a lonely time for some people, and it's even worse for victims of domestic violence.

FOX 10's Jennifer Martinez spoke to a shelter on how they are keeping victims safe during the pandemic.

Since the stay-at-home order, "My Sisters Place" in the east Valley has seen a 20% increase in domestic violence calls, many of those being financial abuse.

Usually going outside is a way to safety for victims of domestic violence, but with Arizona's stay-at home-order in full effect until May 15th, there is no escape.

"So there was an increase in cost, people were talking about financial abuse that was taking place especially with a lot of people being furloughed and experiencing financial constraints," a spokesperson says for the shelter.

But now with a pandemic going on, there are more concerns for people who walk into a shelter's doors, their safety and health.

Virus symptoms are being monitored at the door, especially since they will be around other people who are seeking help with no where to go.

Advertisement

At the shelter, they now have a separate area for anyone who has symptoms.

"What we did was, we happen to have a transitional home that we had for victims of domestic violence available and we were in between tenants at that time, so what we did as we utilize that home to have it ready just in case there was an incident that came up where someone was presenting symptoms that we could transfer them over to that home and they could reside there for 14 days going into that self isolation," the spokesperson explained.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE RESOURCES OFFERED BY THE SHELTER:

Hotline: 480-821-1024

Hotline for shelter: 480-890-3039