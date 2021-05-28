Valley Ice cream shop unveils peculiar new flavor

A local, award-winning ice cream shop is working to rebound and pull in customers during the summer months.

Sweet Republic, an ice cream shop with locations in various Valley cities, is known for its unusual flavors, including blue moon, honey lavender, and honey blue cheese.

Now, the shop has rolled out more new ice cream flavors, including one that's hard to fathom: Dill Pickle.

"I chose dill pickle because that’s what I craved when I was pregnant with my son, Harrison, almost four years ago," said Helen Yung.

Yung says she sources her dill locally as a way to support local farmers. The dill pickle ice cream is is not the only flavor coming from nearby. In fact, many of the flavors are sourced from farmer's markets. The owner says its an important way to give back.

:We have always prided ourselves on using local ingredients whenever possible, so of course, we use local milk and cream, and local mint for our mint," said Yung.

Advertisement

The dill pickle flavor is available at Sweet Republic's Phoenix, Scottsdale and Tempe locations.