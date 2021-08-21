Valley residents explain what took them a while to get vaccinated against COVID-19

A steady stream of Valley residents visited a COVID-19 vaccine event on Saturday as the delta variant continues to rise around the country and in Arizona.

The event was held as vaccinations are slowing down and as COVID-19 infections are speeding up.



People at the event Saturday were of all ages, including teenagers, saying they'll do anything to stay in class.

For the Barela family, work and a busy schedule are the reasons why it's taken them a while to get their COVID-19 vaccinations.

The Phoenix Union High School District has opened the doors at Metro Tech High School every Saturday and is extending the time through September to get more residents vaccinated.

Steve Barela, a father of a grade school student, says, "I would have done it sooner but with work and school starting and everything … This worked out because it's a Saturday. I didn't have to leave work or miss school to get it done. It's just important and I felt as if me to be a good parent it's important to get the shot."

Liliana is 13-years-old and in the 8th grade. She says getting vaccinated was her parents' choice, but also her own.



"I also wanted it so I could do my part in the COVID times and help slow down the spread," she said.

Embry Health says they've seen a 1,000% increase in COVID-19 tests since July 1.

For Antonio, he wasn't too busy to get the vaccine, but he was hesitant about getting vaccinated, saying he was concerned about his safety.

But now, he's fully vaccinated.

"My biggest concern was, ‘Hey, is this safe?’ I just want to make sure it's safe for me, my family. But once I saw more news about it, once I got more informed, I think that was one of the biggest reasons, I wasn't as informed as I could have been. So I had to do my own research as the end of the day," he explained.

