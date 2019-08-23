VIDEO: 7-foot alligator walks across green near golfer at Central Florida country club

A Florida golfer almost had a new caddy in the form of an alligator!

Steel Lafferty told Fox 35 he was enjoying a game of golf at the ChampionGate Country Club in Osceola County on Wednesday. When it was time to make his shot, he said a 7-foot alligator snuck up just feet away from his ball!

"Golfing in Florida is just different... 🐊," he wrote under the video posted to Instagram.

The clip has been viewed over 59,000 times.

The alligator didn't seem to have a care in the world as it made its way down the fairway. Lafferty told Fox 35 the alligator walked about 100 yards before disappearing into a lake by the green.