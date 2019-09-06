VIDEO: Man catches stranger's cellphone while riding roller coaster

article

Samuel Kempf has become an instant social media legend.

A video has gone viral of Kemp showing off his cat-like reflexes by catching a stranger's cellphone while riding a roller coaster in Spain.

Kempf, who is from New Zealand, was at the PortAventura World theme park last month and decided to take a ride on the Shambhala roller coaster.

While on the 80-mph ride, the camera on board captured the moment Kempt caught another riders cellphone bare-handed. He returned the phone to its owner when the ride was over.

"He couldn't believe it, he gave me a big hug," Kempf told 1NewsNow.