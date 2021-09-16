Video: North Carolina man devours tub of mayonnaise at football game

A college football fan was seen on video consuming a massive tub of mayonnaise at the annual Duke’s Mayo Classic in Charlotte, North Carolina, on September 4.

Video was taken by Gabe McDonald which shows the unnamed mayonnaise enthusiast rapidly gobbling the giant condiment container on the Bank of America Stadium’s jumbotron.

"Big mayonnaise guy," wrote McDonald in the video he posted.

The football fan was met with raucous applause as he swiftly consumed the massive jar.

Many people on social media responded to the video with mixed feelings some calling the act "gross."

"Dear God make it stop," wrote one Twitter user in response to the video.

This story was reported from Los Angeles. Storyful contributed.

