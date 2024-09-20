Video shows inmate sneaking past guard; students to be charged in school threats l Morning News Brief

article

New video shows an inmate sneaking past a security guard at a Valley jail; police say several students will face charges in connection to East Valley school threats; and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of September 20.

1. Sneaky inmate

(Maricopa County jail security camera footage)

An inmate at a Maricopa County jail slid across the floor out of the vision of a supervisor in an alleged attempt to sexually assault a woman on the female side of the intake area. Read more here.

2. Valley school threats

In the past two weeks, over a dozen threats of violence have been made within Mesa Public Schools and six juveniles will face charges, police said. Read more here.

3. Shooting during attempted robbery

A man is expected to survive after being shot during an attempted robbery near 27th and Campbell Avenues, police said. Read more here.

4. AZ couple charged in Capitol riot

A Phoenix couple is accused of taking part in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, according to federal court documents. Read more here.

5. Sheriff allegedly killed judge

Image of District Judge Kevin Mullins. (Kentucky Court of Justice)

A judge in a rural Kentucky county was shot and killed in his courthouse chambers, and the local sheriff was charged with murder in connection to the shooting, authorities said. Read more here.

Today's weather

A slightly cooler Friday in the Valley with a high near 95°F. Read more here.