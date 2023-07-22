Expand / Collapse search
Video: Tesla Cybertruck spotted on California roadway

By FOX TV Digital Team
Published 
Tesla
FOX TV Stations

Cybertruck seen at stoplight

Tesla's electric truck was spotted in California days after the company announced its first Cybertruck had rolled off the production line.

FREMONT, Calif. - A Tesla Cybertruck was spotted on a Fremont, California, roadway Tuesday, just three days after the company announced its first Cybertruck had rolled off the assembly line.

Video recorded by Jeff Takahashi on July 18 shows the electric truck take off from a stoplight and go around the corner.

"I couldn’t take my eyes off it," Takahashi told Storyful.

On Saturday, July 15, Tesla tweeted a photo showing scores of workers in helmets and yellow vests surrounding a Cybertruck.

"First Cybertruck built at Giga Texas!" Tesla tweeted, including a cowboy hat-wearing emoji. Owner Elon Musk retweeted the post.

With its wedge shape and stainless-steel body — which Tesla calls the exoskeleton — the Cybertruck looks nothing like a traditional pickup. Some analysts have panned it as a niche product that won't have broad appeal.

GettyImages-1006810956.jpg

Low-angle view of the facade of Tesla Motors dealership with logo and sign in Pleasanton, California, July 23, 2018. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

Musk unveiled the truck in late 2019, and Tesla had said production would start in late 2021, although the company has since cautioned that production would begin slowly and in smaller numbers than Tesla's other vehicles.

Musk said in April that the company expected to deliver the first truck probably in the July-through-September quarter. He said that as with other new products, production would start slowly and then speed up.

The truck's 2019 unveiling veered off course when a window that was touted as unbreakable was spider-cracked when hit by a big metal ball, which prompted an expletive from Musk.

Tesla originally said it would make three versions of the truck, ranging from about $40,000 to $70,000. Later the company removed prices from the page where customers can decide whether to plunk down $100 and place an order.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 