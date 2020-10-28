Vigils held for woman killed in domestic violence incident in North Phoenix

On Oct. 28, two vigils were held for a Phoenix woman who was killed in a domestic violence incident on Oct. 25.

According to Phoenix police, the shooting happened at a home near Interstate 17 and Jomax after officers responded to the scene for reports of a domestic violence situation.

Police say 53-year-old Paul Sarver was knocking on neighbor's doors and asking for a gun so he could commit suicide. When police arrived at the scene, Sarver came out from behind a parked car in the driveway, walked towards officers and told them he had a gun.

Sarver then pointed an object at the officers, who opened fire on the suspect. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Shannon Hursh, 46, was taken to the hospital, where she later died. A 13-year-old boy, Caden, was also injured, and was taken to the hospital, and is in critical condition as of Oct. 28. An 11-year-old daughter of Sarver and Hursh was found uninjured at a neighbor's house.

Close friends of Shannon Hursh said she planned to get her husband help.

Advertisement

On Oct. 28, one of the vigils was held at the scene of the incident.

"Domestic violence and mental health is a real issue that's just getting swept under the carpet," said Pamela Brown.

"She lived for her kids, and she lived to give them the happiest life that she could," said Lindsay Kennedy.

Meanwhile, at a nearby church, dozens prayed for the two children.

"We will be here for her children and her mom, and help them any way we can and she will be missed. Never forgotten," said Brown.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, seven days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text 741-741.

Domestic Violence resources from the City of Phoenix

https://www.phoenix.gov/police/domesticviolence