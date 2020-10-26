Expand / Collapse search
Suspect killed in Phoenix police shooting; woman, child found inside home in critical condition

FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 58 mins ago
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Suspect killed in Phoenix police shooting; woman, child found inside home in critical condition

PHOENIX - Police say a suspect was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Phoenix and a woman and child were hospitalized with critical injuries.

According to Phoenix police, the shooting happened on Oct. 25 at a home near Interstate 17 and Jomax after officers responded to the scene and found a woman and child inside the home injured.

The woman and child were taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition.

Police say the suspect claimed to be armed and was shot by officers after making a gesture that made it look like he was reaching for a weapon.

No officers were injured.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 Phoenix for updates.

