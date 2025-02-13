Expand / Collapse search
Viral halfcourt shot by high school student with down syndrome inspires Sandra Day O'Connor High

Updated  February 13, 2025 5:59pm MST
Heartwarming News
High schooler's viral half-court shot stuns Arizona

A Sandra Day O'Connor High School senior with Down syndrome nailed a half-court shot on his fifth try, thrilling the crowd and capturing hearts across Arizona. FOX 10's Dominique Newland has the story.

The Brief

    • Jackson, a senior at Sandra Day O'Connor High School with down syndrome, nailed a viral half-court shot during one of the team's most recent games.
    • The crowd erupted in a celebration after the make.
    • Jackson's love for basketball inspired his high school community.

PHOENIX - It was the halfcourt shot heard all over Arizona and we're learning more about the incredible student behind the now viral video. 

The home basketball game at Sandra Day O’Connor High School last week was unforgettable because of one awesome guy named Jackson. 

The backstory:

Deb Hileman, Jackson's mom, says her baby boy has loved basketball since the 8th grade.

What we know:

"During halftime, they have this contest. So he was chosen as one of three. There was two students and a staff member, they got to go out and try for the halfcourt shot," said Hileman.

Jackson was born with down syndrome.

But now, as a senior in high school, he has shared his love of the game with the school's basketball team and they have shared that love back with him.

"I want to be a professional basketball player," says Jackson.

His future is bright after this happened during halftime:

What they're saying:

"You’re supposed to get three tries, so he goes out there, he does a halfcourt shot once, twice, three times, misses it and then the entire crowd, like the whole student section was asking for ‘one more shot, one more shot,’ so we did another one. He missed it, but on the fifth one he made it," Hileman said.

The crowd went wild and Jackson's friends and the Eagles' student body came together to celebrate. 

"We walked out (thinking) no way he did, but then we weren’t too surprised because he's been doing it all the time and it was just really cool for him. Really excited for him because he finally is getting the love that he deserves," said Colton Watson, a junior on the basketball team.

"I was so happy," said Jackson.

Why you should care:

His story is one of an underdog, proving even in practice the shots you miss get you prepared for the ones you make.

The Source

  • Information for this story was provided by the Deer Valley School District, the Hileman family and the Sandra Day O'Connor basketball team.

