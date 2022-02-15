Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
6
Wind Advisory
until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Wind Advisory
from TUE 8:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind and Dust Advisory
until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Northwest Pinal County, Dripping Springs
Air Quality Alert
until TUE 9:30 PM MST, Maricopa County
Air Quality Alert
until TUE 9:00 PM MST, Yuma County

Virgin Galactic reopens spaceflight ticket sales

By Catherine Stoddard
Published 
Updated 6:50PM
Air and Space
FOX TV Digital Team
Hero_Space-01 3 article

Virgin Galactic logo.

Virgin Galactic, an aerospace and space travel company, announced it will open up ticket sales to the public beginning Feb. 16, according to a news release. 

"At Virgin Galactic, we believe that space is transformational," said Virgin Galactic CEO Michael Colglazier. "We plan to have our first 1,000 customers on board at the start of commercial service later this year, providing an incredibly strong foundation as we begin regular operations and scale our fleet." 

Tickets cost $450,000 and all reservations will require a $150,000 deposit to secure a spot, according to the company. Final payments will be taken before customers fly. 

People who purchase reservations will also have access to the company’s Future Astronaut membership community. 

"Members will enjoy access to money-can’t-buy experiences, events, trips and space-readiness activities while they await their spaceflight," the news release continued. 

Virgin Galactic space flights will launch from Spaceport America in New Mexico where customers will spend several days learning about spaceflight preparedness. 

The entire journey will take about 90 minutes which will include "a signature air launch and Mach-3 boost to space." 

"The spaceship gracefully flips while astronauts enjoy several minutes of out-of-seat weightlessness and breath-taking views of Earth from the spaceship’s 17 windows," the company said. 

In August, the company opened initial reservations to its Spacefarer community, a group of early hand-raisers who were given priority to schedule reservations after placing a $1,000 deposit in 2020. Prior to increasing the price of tickets to $450,000, the company charged $250,000 apiece. In November, Virgin Galactic announced that it had sold 100 commercial spaceflight seats at the $450,000 price point for a total of 700 reservations. 

The company previously announced it would delay its commercial spaceflights to the fourth quarter of 2022 to allow VSS Unity and the VMS Eve mothership to undergo enhancements. 

The enhancements, subject to testing and verification, are expected to reduce Unity's turnaround flight time from seven to eight weeks to four to five weeks and allow VMS Eve to fly up to 100 flights between major maintenance inspections. Colglazier said on the company's earnings call in August that the enhancement period would likely conclude sometime in mid-2022. 

Following the enhancement period, Virgin Galactic said it would conduct its Unity 23, Unity 24 and Unity 25 missions, the latter of which represents the start of commercial service with private astronauts. 

In addition to Virgin Galactic, other companies looking to help make space tourism a reality include Elon Musk's SpaceX and Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin

FOX Business contributed to this report. This story was reported out of Los Angeles. 