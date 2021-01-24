Expand / Collapse search
Walmart expects to deliver up to 13M COVID-19 vaccine doses per month

By Daniella Genovese
Published 
Anthony Fauci summarizes the status of the coronavirus pandemic

Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, summarized the status of the pandemic amid a devastating surge, which has pushed new case counts and death tolls higher than ever before in dozens of states across the U.S.

Walmart announced Friday that it expects to deliver up to 13 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine per month "when supply and allocations allow."

The retailer plans to offer the vaccine every day at its more than 5,000 Walmart and Sam's Club pharmacies through in-store vaccination clinics and large community events, Dr. Cheryl Pegus, Walmart's executive vice president of health and wellness, said in a note to customers.

"With 150 million people passing through our doors each week, we’re in a unique position to reach people where they already shop," Pegus said.

RELATED: 'There's light at the end of the tunnel': New clinics aid COVID-19 'long-haulers'

In November, federal health officials reached an agreement with pharmacies across the U.S., including big box stores like Costco and Walmart, to distribute free vaccines after they are approved and become available to the public.

The agreement, which follows a collaboration with CVS and Walgreens to deliver vaccines to nursing homes, is part of an ongoing effort to make getting a COVID-19 vaccine like getting a flu shot.

UKRAINE - 2020/12/16: In this photo illustration, small bottles with liquid, vials labelled as Coronavirus vaccine and a syringe seen displayed. (Photo Illustration by Igor Golovniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

While the company waits for doses, it is working to train thousands of pharmacists and pharmacy techs while building a digital scheduling tool to make appointments.

Pegus said the company is also in a position to help areas where there are limited pharmacy options. The company has nearly 4,000 Walmart locations "within one or more of the federally designated medically underserved areas" and plans to serve these communities through COVID-19 vaccination events, she said.

According to Pegus, Walmart has enough staff to partner with community organizations to provide vaccination services at third party locations such as churches, stadiums and youth centers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. Get updates from foxbusiness.com.