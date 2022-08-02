Washington Nationals Juan Soto, Josh Bell traded to San Diego Padres: source

Washington Nationals stars Juan Soto and Josh Bell have been acquired by the San Diego Padres in a trade deal, reports MLB according to a source.

The Nationals have acquired shortstop CJ Abrams, outfielder Robert Hassell III, outfielder James Wood and pitcher Jarlin Susana, MLB reports.

Soto was the biggest name on the trading block, with Washington considering bids for the 23-year-old slugger after he turned down a $440 million, 15-year deal to stay with the team.

Soto can be a free agent after 2024, and the St. Louis Cardinals, San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers were all considered among the clubs most likely to offer a trade package that could persuade Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo to unload his franchise cornerstone.

