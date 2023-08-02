Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs
8
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from WED 9:50 AM MST until WED 10:30 AM MST, Mohave County
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 11:15 AM MST, Mohave County
Flood Watch
from WED 11:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country
Flood Advisory
from WED 9:02 AM MST until WED 12:00 PM MST, Mohave County
Flood Advisory
until WED 11:30 AM MST, Mohave County
Air Quality Alert
until THU 8:00 PM MST, Yuma County
Air Quality Alert
until WED 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County

Watch: Eagle swoops down and catches fish midair, wowing onlookers

By FOX TV Digital Team
Published 
Wild Nature
FOX TV Stations

Eagle's eye wows onlookers as it catches fish mid-air

Watch this bald eagle take fishing to a whole new level.

An eagle in British Columbia put on an impressive show for a man and his friends when it swooped down and caught a fish in midair.

Video shows Adam Pardiac holding a fish and pointing it upward toward the perched eagle before throwing the fish high into the air above Durrance Lake in Smokehouse Bay, B.C.. The eagle soared toward the fish and caught it with its talons.

READ MORE: This bald eagle is actually incubating a rock: 'We have yet to see a rock hatch'

Pardiac told Storyful that the eagle, who he’s named Burt, watches him fish regularly. Eagles are known for stealing food from other eagles, and according to Pardiac, Burt tries to steal Pardiac’s fish sometimes as he reels them into shore.

"This time I decided to be generous and feed him," Pardiac said.