Watch: Grandparents take off (and tumble) in first-of-its-kind race

By FOX TV Digital Team
Published 
Lifestyle
FOX TV Stations

First ever Grandparents Race a huge hit

Grandparents took off - and tumbled - in an adorable video shared by Emerald Downs in Auburn, Washington.

AUBURN, Wash. - About 20 grandparents took off – and tumbled – on a famed racetrack as they competed recently in the first-ever Grandparents Race, vying for the title of fastest grandma or grandpa.

Grandparents lined up at Emerald Downs Racetrack in Auburn, Washington, for what the track believes was the first race of its kind.

The race winner, Steve Butler, says he hasn’t run a foot race since he played high school football 50 years ago.

Emerald Downs is no stranger to interesting competitions. In the past, the track has held corgi races, bulldog races and even baby races.