Watch: Man dresses up in realistic dog costume, gets taken for a walk

By Chris Williams
Published 
Offbeat & Unusual
FOX TV Stations

Man in custom-made dog outfit gets taken for a walk outside

A Japanese man who has reportedly spent close to $16,000 on a realistic border collie outfit, took a stroll outdoors in the bizarre costume, footage shared to YouTube shows.(Credit: I Want to Be an Animal via Storyful)

A bizarre video is making the internet rounds showing a man dressed up in a dog costume and being taken for a walk. 

Storyful said the Japanese man reportedly spent close to $16,000 on a realistic border collie outfit.

The video posted on YouTube showed him being put on a leash and walked by an unidentified person outside. 

The man runs an Instagram account under the username Toco, as well as a YouTube account titled "I Want to Be an Animal."

A company named Zeppet created the costume and shared images of it in 2022. It gained more media attention after the man started posted videos of imagery of the costume last year. 

Stoyrful contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles. 