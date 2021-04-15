Expand / Collapse search
W.E. Rising Project calls for change in police culture at Phoenix City Hall

By
Published 
Equity and Inclusion
FOX 10 Phoenix

Protest underway at Phoenix City Hall

The protest comes in the wake of body camera video showing police shootings in Minnesota and Illinois.

PHOENIX - Officer involved shootings are a very emotional issue across the country, especially for people of color. And here locally, one group wants to bring awareness to their alternative policing proposal.

NOCAP Phoenix stands for neighborhood organized crisis assistance. The proposal is to create a separate crisis response unit dispatched first for non-violent and non-criminal calls.

The idea is that the group would get there before police, without weapons, and in theory, lessen the chance for a violent outcome.

Again, this all in response to high profile police shootings playing out across the country involving Black men and police.

We do expect the crowd to grow as the evening continues.

Online: https://www.werisingproject.org

