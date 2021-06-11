Wedding bells for Warriors super fans ring at Chase Center

Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle
12
Excessive Heat Warning
from MON 12:00 PM MST until THU 6:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 12:00 PM MST until THU 6:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Excessive Heat Warning
from SUN 12:00 PM MST until THU 6:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Excessive Heat Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument
Excessive Heat Warning
from MON 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Excessive Heat Watch
from WED 8:00 PM MST until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Excessive Heat Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon
Heat Advisory
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County

Wedding bells for Warriors super fans ring at Chase Center

By KTVU staff
Published 
NBA
KTVU FOX 2

Warriors super fans marry at Chase Center

Warriors super fans marry at Chase Center

OAKLAND, Calif. - Wedding bells are ringing on Warriors ground. 
 

Angelina Marie Yambao and Rowell Fidel of Fremont had their first date at a Warriors game, so they decided to get married near their favorite team court. 
 

The wedding ceremony on Wednesday was held outside Chase Center in San Francisco and their reception had beautiful views of the city skyline.
 

They were also allowed to take photos down on the court. 
 

The team tweeted out photos of the happy couple calling it a "Dub Nation love story." 


 RELATED: 

Wine Country weddings no longer restricted to weekends only

San Francisco City Hall reopens with in-person weddings and Pride celebrations