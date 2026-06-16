West Nile: Maricopa County reports 1st death for the 2026 season

The Brief An "older adult with underlying health conditions" has died from the West Nile Virus. This is the 1st death of its kind for Maricopa County this season. The late patient's identity was not released.



Maricopa County health officials have announced the first death of the season due to the West Nile Virus.

What we know:

Per a statement released on June 16, the patient who died was identified as an "older adult with underlying health conditions."

What we don't know:

Officials with the Maricopa County Department of Public Health (MCDPC) did not reveal the late patient's identity, nor did they state when the patient died from the virus.

What they're saying:

"This case is a tragic reminder that West Nile virus can cause severe illness and even death," said Melissa Kretschmer with MCDPC, in the statement.

By the numbers:

According to the statement, 17 human cases of West Nile have been confirmed in Maricopa County so far in 2026. This is in comparison to the four cases that were reported during the same time period in 2025.

What is West Nile?

Per the Cleveland Clinic's website, West Nile is a virus that spreads through mosquito bites.

"Most people who get infected don’t have symptoms. But about 1 in 5 people have a fever, headache, body aches and other flu-like symptoms," read a portion of the website. "Rarely, West Nile virus infects your nervous system and causes serious brain or spinal cord inflammation."

An Aedes mosquito. Aedes mosquitoes are known vectors of various viruses, including the West Nile virus. (Photo by Soumyabrata Roy/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Why you should care:

Cleveland Clinic's website states that some people are at a higher risk of getting seriously ill if they contract the West Nile Virus. They may include:

Those over 60 years old

Those who received an organ transplant

Those who have cancer

Those who have diabetes

Those who have high blood pressure

Those who have kidney disease

What you can do:

MCDPC officials have the following advice for people:

Use EPA-registered indent repellents when outdoors, such as products that contain DEET. The Mayo Clinic also says wearing lightweight, long-sleeved short or long pants could help prevent West Nile by covering more of the body while outdoors.

Get rid of standing water around the home and yard as a way to eliminate mosquito breeding grounds.

Patch up or replace damaged window and door screens