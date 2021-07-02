What to know about the Tiger Fire: Evacuations ordered, roads closed

Evacuation orders have been issued for the Tiger Fire, an 11,000-acre wildfire burning in the Prescott National Forest.

Officials with the U.S. Forest Service say the fire began with a lightning strike in the Castle Creek Wilderness on June 30.

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office has ordered some cabins to be evacuated after a lightning-caused wildfire grew to more than 15 ½ square miles (4,040 hectares).

Prescott National Forest officials said the wildfire is burning about 11 miles east of the community of Crown King with no containment.

"Remote access to this part of the forest is limiting full suppression efforts," fire officials said.

A Type 2 Management Team has been ordered due to outflow winds from thunderstorms near the wildfire.

The Prescott National Forest remains closed.

Evacuations

Communities under "READY" status:

Crown King

Cleator

Black Canyon City

Bumble Bee

Communities under "SET" status:

Lorena Gulch Cabins

Communities under "GO" status:

Horsethief Basin

Closures

Bumble Bee Road is closed between Interstate 17 and the junction of Antelope Creek Road, Crown King Road and Bumble Road.







Timeline of the Tiger Fire

July 5

The Tiger Fire has grown to 11,971 acres and remains 0% contained.

A community in-person meeting will be held at 3 p.m. at Daisy Mountain Fire Station 143 located at 350 S. Old Black Canyon Highway in Black Canyon City.

July 4

The fire grew to 9,800 acres with no containment.

Communities in the surrounding areas have been moved to READY, SET and GO phases after gusty winds pushed the fire towards Horsethief Basin and Cleator.

"Afternoon storms brought wetting rain to Horsethief Basin with some isolated showers in the interior, unfortunately more precipitation is needed to make a significant impact across the fire," officials said. "Even with some light precipitation, the fire remains active."

July 3

The fire has scorched 5,567 acres of land with 0% containment.

July 2

July 1

Photo of the Tiger Fire, taken at 8:32 p.m. on July 1, 2021 (USDA.gov)

