What's the beef: Australia vegan sues neighbors over grilling meat, takes case all the way to State Supreme Court

An Australian woman has taken her battle over neighbors grilling meat to the state Supreme Court.

According to reports by Australia's Nine News, Cilla Carden, who lives in a suburb of Perth and is a vegan, said she is fed up with her neighbor's barbecuing, as the smell from the grill wafts onto her property.

"They've put it there so I smell fish. All I can smell is fish," said Carden, in an interview with Nine News. "I can't enjoy my backyard. I can't go out there."

Carden also said she is furious with cigarette smoke wafting into her yard, as well as noise level and other concerns.

The lawsuits, according to The Guardian, has dragged on since August 2017, with Carden suing her neighbors at the state's State Administrative Tribunal and the Supreme Court. Both courts have dismissed Carden's case.

In Channel 9's report, one of the neighbors sued showed reporters their backyard, where the barbecue has been removed. The resident also told his children to refrain from playing basketball.

Carden, according to Nine News, says she won't give up on her fight, and will return to court soon.

