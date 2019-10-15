Who is it?: The black widow from Season 2 of ‘The Masked Singer’ belts Carrie Underwood hit

The black widow may have just dropped her biggest hint in a sneak-peek clip of the upcoming episode of ‘The Masked Singer,’ singing Carrie Underwood’s “Before He Cheats,” in front of the panel of judges and audience left in the dark.

The episode, which airs Wednesday, pits the creepy-crawly contestant against the rest of its flamboyantly costumed contestants, leaving the fans hanging by a thread of suspense.

RELATED: The flower from Season 2 of ‘The Masked Singer’ is ready to put the petal to the metal

In the preview clip, judge Ken Jeong appears blown away as the eight-legged singer performs their rendition of the iconic Grammy Award-winning country song.

“Wow, I got the chills... again,” said panelist Jenny McCarthy as the black widow awed the audience and judges alike with not only her performance, but the incredible set design, featuring back-up dancers caught in elaborate webs.

RELATED: ‘The Masked Singer’ costume designer says show is taking things to the next level for season 2

A video featuring various clues as to just who the singer is featured the masked performer saying they hide in plain sight.

Advertisement

“After years of living in the public eye, you’re in my house now,” said the black widow.

Tune in to find out who gets unmasked on the next episode of “The Masked Singer" Wednesday on FOX at 8 p.m. ET/PT.